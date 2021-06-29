Skyworks added to Citi's catalyst watch list on stronger than expected iPhone builds
- Citi's U.S. supply chain checks show Apple's (AAPL +1.0%) next-gen iPhone builds tracking above expectations despite this being a second-gen iPhone year, prompting a positive catalyst watch on supplier Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).
- The firm sees upside potential for Skyworks' second quarter since Apple represents about 50% of sales.
- Citi notes that Street estimates aren't accounting for the contribution from the acquisition of Silicon Labs' Infrastructure and Auto business, which will close during the quarter and is expected to be immediately accretive.
- Citi maintains a Neutral rating and $182 price target on Skyworks.
- Skyworks shares are up 3.8% to $189.64.
- In April, Skyworks announced its acquisition of SLAB's unit for $2.75B.