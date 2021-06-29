Chinese grocery app Dingdong's stock soars 25%+ after IPO, then gives it all back (update)

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.
2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai (NYSE:DDL) popped more than 25% Tuesday following its U.S. IPO, then gave it almost all back by the time the market closed.
  • DDL opened at $28 at around 2 p.m. ET and quickly shot up to as high as $29.99, 27.6% ahead of its $23.50-a-share initial public offering price.
  • However, the stock later reversed gears to end at $23.52, up just 0.1% on the session.
  • The stock’s rise and fall came after Dingdong shrank its IPO to involve just 4.07M shares instead of the 14M originally planned. The offering also priced at the bottom of its expected $23.50-$25.50/share IPO price.

  • Dingdong runs a top e-commerce app for Chinese consumers who want to order fresh produce and other goods.

  • Its pre-IPO backers included A-list firms Aspex, Coatue, DST Capital, General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank and Tiger Global.

  • That said, U.S. investors have become wary of Chinese grocery apps. Rival firm Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) went public last week and promptly fell more than 25% on its first trading day. It’s continued to fall ever since.

  • As for Dingdong, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently concluded that the company "is generating high and increasing operating losses as well as cash burn, [so] I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines."

