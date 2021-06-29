Consumer Reports analyst: Existing credit reporting system does not work for consumers
Jun. 29, 2021 2:33 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Syed Ejaz, financial policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told lawmakers on Tuesday that the current process for credit reporting does not work for consumers.
- Testifying before a congressional committee, Ejaz called for a more "consumer-centric" model of credit reporting. This would include easier access, free credit scores, increased accuracy standards and a simplified process for reporting errors.
- Ejaz also pushed lawmakers to pass pending legislation to overhaul the credit reporting system.
- "Too frequently, consumers struggle to access their reports, and when they do, too often they find errors that can limit their financial opportunities and can be difficult to correct," he said, according to prepared remarks.
- To fix the issues he sees in the current credit system, Ejaz pressed for a better identity verification system to avoid errors on credit reports.
- At the same time, the Consumer Reports analyst argued for a more limited role for credit reports in the lives of consumers. Specifically, he questioned the usefulness of using credit scores in things like auto insurance pricing.
- Ejaz's suggestions also included improved accuracy requirements for credit reports and increased consumer control over their own credit info.
- Ejaz's comments came in front of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.