General Mills FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 29, 2021 2:43 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)
- General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.36B (-13.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted gross margin of 34.7%; and Adjusted operating profit of $704M.
- Over the last 2 years, GIS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.