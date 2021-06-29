Shaw Communications FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETShaw Communications Inc. (SJR)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.34 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.35B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SJR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.