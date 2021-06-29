Nouveau Monde announces shareholders meeting results, business plan update
- Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG), a Canadian company developing graphite-based carbon-neutral battery anode material for fuel cell, battery and electric vehicle (EV) markets, has announced the results of its annual shareholders' meeting and an update on its business plan.
- In its business plan update, Nouveau Monde noted that development is ongoing for its Bécancour battery material plant, which will produce a carbon-neutral alternative to lithium-ion battery anode material. Demonstration facilities support its business plan, under which Nouveau Monde will commence commercial production by end-2023.
- Nouveau Monde secured environmental authorization for the Matawinie mining project and signed a commercial partnership with Olin for the Bécancour battery material plant.
- Initial construction has begun for the Matawinie mining project; the first ore output is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. A definitive feasibility study for the 45,000-tpa Bécancour battery material plant is also advancing in parallel.
- Nouveau Monde plans production of fully-integrated anode material to begin at its Phase 1 plant in the first quarter of 2022. It also plans to negotiate and sign long-term cornerstone supply deals with customers and begin construction of Phase 2 at the Matawinie mining project in Saint-Michel-des-Saints.
- Over the next 12 months, Nouveau Monde plans to secure financing for Phase 2 of the Matawinie project, deliver a definitive feasibility study for the Phase 2 Bécancour commercial anode material plant and advance plans to set up a European anode material facility.
- At the end of the shareholders' meeting, all nine nominees listed by Nouveau Monde's management were elected as directors. Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions, including ratification and confirmation of a stock option plan.
