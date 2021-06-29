Nouveau Monde announces shareholders meeting results, business plan update

  • Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG), a Canadian company developing graphite-based carbon-neutral battery anode material for fuel cell, battery and electric vehicle (EV) markets, has announced the results of its annual shareholders' meeting and an update on its business plan.
  • In its business plan update, Nouveau Monde noted that development is ongoing for its Bécancour battery material plant, which will produce a carbon-neutral alternative to lithium-ion battery anode material. Demonstration facilities support its business plan, under which Nouveau Monde will commence commercial production by end-2023.
  • Nouveau Monde secured environmental authorization for the Matawinie mining project and signed a commercial partnership with Olin for the Bécancour battery material plant.
  • Initial construction has begun for the Matawinie mining project; the first ore output is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. A definitive feasibility study for the 45,000-tpa Bécancour battery material plant is also advancing in parallel.
  • Nouveau Monde plans production of fully-integrated anode material to begin at its Phase 1 plant in the first quarter of 2022. It also plans to negotiate and sign long-term cornerstone supply deals with customers and begin construction of Phase 2 at the Matawinie mining project in Saint-Michel-des-Saints.
  • Over the next 12 months, Nouveau Monde plans to secure financing for Phase 2 of the Matawinie project, deliver a definitive feasibility study for the Phase 2 Bécancour commercial anode material plant and advance plans to set up a European anode material facility.
  • At the end of the shareholders' meeting, all nine nominees listed by Nouveau Monde's management were elected as directors. Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions, including ratification and confirmation of a stock option plan.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.