Nasdaq closes just higher, but S&P, Dow Jones and yields end flat

Jun. 29, 2021 4:04 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLY, XLK, XLE, XLU, SP500, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor4 Comments

Wall Street stock market exchange
LeoPatrizi/iStock via Getty Images

  • It was one of those days where the stock market just can't get into gear, with sectors trading mixed and bond yields going sideways.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.iND) +0.2% managed to lead the major averages with tech stocks making a move later in the day, although megacaps were mixed.
  • Apple was winner among the Big Six, while Facebook and Tesla brought up the rear.
  • The Dow (DJI) and S&P 500 (SP500) were barely in the green.
  • Rates stayed in check, with the 10-year Treasury yield unchanged at 1.48%.
  • Eight out of 11 S&P sectors closed lowed. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) were the weakest.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) were the best performers.
  • In commodities, gold fell to its lowest level since mid-April as the greenback climbed.
  • Crypto stocks were active, though, as Bitcoin consolidated its position above $35K.
  • JPMorgan global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says institutional interest in Bitcoin has dried up, predicting that volatility will normalize from here on.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.