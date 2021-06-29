Nasdaq closes just higher, but S&P, Dow Jones and yields end flat
Jun. 29, 2021 4:04 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLY, XLK, XLE, XLU, SP500, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor4 Comments
- It was one of those days where the stock market just can't get into gear, with sectors trading mixed and bond yields going sideways.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.iND) +0.2% managed to lead the major averages with tech stocks making a move later in the day, although megacaps were mixed.
- Apple was winner among the Big Six, while Facebook and Tesla brought up the rear.
- The Dow (DJI) and S&P 500 (SP500) were barely in the green.
- Rates stayed in check, with the 10-year Treasury yield unchanged at 1.48%.
- Eight out of 11 S&P sectors closed lowed. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) were the weakest.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) were the best performers.
- In commodities, gold fell to its lowest level since mid-April as the greenback climbed.
- Crypto stocks were active, though, as Bitcoin consolidated its position above $35K.
- JPMorgan global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says institutional interest in Bitcoin has dried up, predicting that volatility will normalize from here on.