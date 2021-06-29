Textron upgraded at Morgan Stanley on business jet upside

Jun. 29, 2021 3:57 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)TXTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Rear View Of Businessman Walking Towards private airplane
guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

  • Textron (TXT +0.6%) spikes as much as 4.4% before paring gains, after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a Street-high $87 price target, up from $49, as analyst Kristine Liwag now sees the "stars align for a strong recovery" after earlier caution on a recovery in business jets after several false positives.
  • While the market has already started valuing the return of business jets, the "Red-Hot Capex Cycle" in the U.S. could provide further share upside, Liwag writes.
  • The breadth of Textron's portfolio uniquely positions the company as a strong contender as a market share leader in the electric vertical takeoff and landing industry, particularly as most of the competitors are new entrants that have never certified an aircraft before, according to Liwag.
  • Also, Textron's expertise in distributed electric propulsion, tiltrotor, propeller design, automation, and aircraft certification provide the company an "unparalleled advantage" in designing and manufacturing eVTOL aircraft, the analyst says.
  • Textron posted a Q1 beat and raise but only merits a neutral rating, F-Stat Research Partners writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.