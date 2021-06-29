Textron upgraded at Morgan Stanley on business jet upside
Jun. 29, 2021 3:57 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)TXTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Textron (TXT +0.6%) spikes as much as 4.4% before paring gains, after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a Street-high $87 price target, up from $49, as analyst Kristine Liwag now sees the "stars align for a strong recovery" after earlier caution on a recovery in business jets after several false positives.
- While the market has already started valuing the return of business jets, the "Red-Hot Capex Cycle" in the U.S. could provide further share upside, Liwag writes.
- The breadth of Textron's portfolio uniquely positions the company as a strong contender as a market share leader in the electric vertical takeoff and landing industry, particularly as most of the competitors are new entrants that have never certified an aircraft before, according to Liwag.
- Also, Textron's expertise in distributed electric propulsion, tiltrotor, propeller design, automation, and aircraft certification provide the company an "unparalleled advantage" in designing and manufacturing eVTOL aircraft, the analyst says.
- Textron posted a Q1 beat and raise but only merits a neutral rating, F-Stat Research Partners writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.