Grid Dynamics falls 8% amid launch of proposed follow-on common stock offering
Jun. 29, 2021 4:15 PM ETGrid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)GDYNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) slumped -8.66% to $16.03 after-hours following the announcement to launch of a follow-on public offering of 10,100,262 common shares.
- 4M shares will be offered by the company while 6,100,262 shares will be offered by certain selling stockholders.
- Grid Dynamics will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.
- In addition, Grid Dynamics and certain selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1,515,039 shares.
- Source: Press Release