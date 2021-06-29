Acurx Pharmaceuticals closes $15 IPO

Jun. 29, 2021 4:24 PM ETAcurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP)ACXPBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Antibiotics focused Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP +0.3%) has completed its $15M IPO, which also included a full exercise by the underwriters to purchase an additional 375K shares at $6 per share.
  • The company says net proceeds after expenses is $14.8M.
  • Alexander Capital was lead book-runner with Network 1 Financial Securities acting as co-manager.
  • Proceeds from the offering will be used to complete pre-clinical development of ACX-375C, complete the Phase 2b clinical trial of ibezapolstat in patients with Clostridium difficile infections, and for general corporate purposes.
