Acurx Pharmaceuticals closes $15 IPO
Jun. 29, 2021 4:24 PM ETAcurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP)ACXPBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Antibiotics focused Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP +0.3%) has completed its $15M IPO, which also included a full exercise by the underwriters to purchase an additional 375K shares at $6 per share.
- The company says net proceeds after expenses is $14.8M.
- Alexander Capital was lead book-runner with Network 1 Financial Securities acting as co-manager.
- Proceeds from the offering will be used to complete pre-clinical development of ACX-375C, complete the Phase 2b clinical trial of ibezapolstat in patients with Clostridium difficile infections, and for general corporate purposes.