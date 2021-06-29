Angion shares drop after scrapping ANG-3777 COVID-19 program

  • Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) announces that it will discontinue its COVID-19 program of ANG-3777 after the drug failed to meet the main and secondary goals in a mid-stage trial in treating patients with severe COVID-19 related pneumonia at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
  • Shares slide more than 23% post market.
  • "With the increasing availability of approved COVID-19 vaccines and the widespread assumption vaccines will reduce infection rates around the world, we will not continue the development of this COVID-19 program," CEO Jay Venkatesan said.
  • The primary endpoint of the trial was survival free from the need for mechanical ventilation or dialysis at 28 days.
  • The active arm of the trial did not show a statistically significant difference over the standard of care arm.
  • The adverse events and overall safety of the trial were consistent with previously published reports in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
  • The company also said that it expects to report data from the ANG-3777 Phase 3 registration trial in transplant-associated acute kidney injury, also known as delayed graft function, by the end of 2021.
