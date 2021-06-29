Riley Exploration Permian to offer shares; size not determined
Jun. 29, 2021 4:25 PM ETRiley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX)REPXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) -8.6% post-market after launching a public offering of common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 15%; the size of the planned offering is not stated.
- Riley says it plans to use ~$25M of the proceeds to accelerate its enhanced oil recovery pilot program, including funding capital spending related to drilling, completions and infrastructure; the rest will be applied to general corporate purposes.
- The company says its EOR pilot program encompasses a 960-acre project area in Yoakum County, Texas.