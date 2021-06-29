Riley Exploration Permian to offer shares; size not determined

Jun. 29, 2021 4:25 PM ETRiley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX)REPXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Pumpjack (oil derrick) and refinery plant in West Texas
dszc/E+ via Getty Images

  • Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) -8.6% post-market after launching a public offering of common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 15%; the size of the planned offering is not stated.
  • Riley says it plans to use ~$25M of the proceeds to accelerate its enhanced oil recovery pilot program, including funding capital spending related to drilling, completions and infrastructure; the rest will be applied to general corporate purposes.
  • The company says its EOR pilot program encompasses a 960-acre project area in Yoakum County, Texas.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.