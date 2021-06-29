Four Corners Property Trust acquires three new properties
- Real estate investment trust Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) has announced the acquisition of new properties across the U.S.
- The company acquired: Circle K property in Illinois for $2.3M; a Burger King property in Wisconsin for $1.7M; and a Mavis Discount Tire property in Wisconsin for $1.7M.
- The Circle K property is occupied under a triple net lease with the corporate operator with ~4 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
- The Burger King property is occupied under a triple net lease to a franchisee. The lease has ~15 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
- The Mavis Discount Tire property is occupied under a triple net lease to the brand’s corporate entity with ~6 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.85% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.