Four Corners Property Trust acquires three new properties

Jun. 29, 2021 4:30 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)FCPTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Real estate investment trust Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) has announced the acquisition of new properties across the U.S.
  • The company acquired: Circle K property in Illinois for $2.3M; a Burger King property in Wisconsin for $1.7M; and a Mavis Discount Tire property in Wisconsin for $1.7M.
  • The Circle K property is occupied under a triple net lease with the corporate operator with ~4 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
  • The Burger King property is occupied under a triple net lease to a franchisee. The lease has ~15 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
  • The Mavis Discount Tire property is occupied under a triple net lease to the brand’s corporate entity with ~6 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.85% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
