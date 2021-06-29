SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has a record close and witnesses its lowest volume levels of 2021
Jun. 29, 2021 4:31 PM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX), SPYBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Financial markets closed on Tuesday more or less flat on the day with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq finishing the day +0.03%, +0.03%, and +0.19%. Not only did the markets close on a neutral stance, market volatility and volumes also were tamed on the day.
- The world's largest exchange traded fund, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), which has assets under management north of $361B, closed +0.06% on the trading session. Today's close for the fund is significant in nature as its daily close is at a new record level.
- Moreover, while SPY closed at a record level, it did so on a very quiet volume day. From a volume standpoint, SPY saw over 50% less volume traded on the day. In fact, 33,452,630 shares of SPY exchanged hands on Tuesday, and its average volume traded on a given day is 70,118,239. SPY has not seen volume levels this low since December of 2020.
- Aside from SPY, volatility levels continue to remain low on the trading week as the S&P VIX Index (VIX) sits right above the 16 handle at 16.13. Market participants remain quiet as they look to the highly anticipated unemployment figures, which are to be reported on Friday, July 2nd.
- In other financial news, the housing market in the United States continues to remain red hot, with demand for homes continuing to outpace the supply.