Brickell Biotech provides enrollment update on late-stage hyperhidrosis trials
Jun. 29, 2021 4:32 PM ETBrickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI)By: SA News Team
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) provides enrollment updates on the company's late-stage trials evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in patients with primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis.
- Shares up more than 7% post market.
- The company said that the final patient has completed the Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan I study, and that all planned patients have been enrolled in the Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan II study.
- Brickell expects to announce topline results from the Cardigan I and Cardigan II clinical studies in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Hyperhidrosis is a debilitating medical condition where a person sweats beyond what is physiologically required for thermoregulation of the body.