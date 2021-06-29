Brickell Biotech provides enrollment update on late-stage hyperhidrosis trials

  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) provides enrollment updates on the company's late-stage trials evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in patients with primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis.
  • Shares up more than 7% post market.
  • The company said that the final patient has completed the Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan I study, and that all planned patients have been enrolled in the Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan II study.
  • Brickell expects to announce topline results from the Cardigan I and Cardigan II clinical studies in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Hyperhidrosis is a debilitating medical condition where a person sweats beyond what is physiologically required for thermoregulation of the body.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.