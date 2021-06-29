TechnipFMC wins 'substantial' subsea contract from Petrobras
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) +1.4% post-market after saying it was awarded a "substantial" subsea contract by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) for the Buzios 6-9 pre-salt fields offshore Brazil; the company defines a substantial contract in the $250M-$500M range.
- TechnipFMC says it will supply subsea trees with controls, electrical and hydraulic distribution units, topside systems, and installation and intervention support services with rental tooling; delivery is expected to begin in Q1 2023.
- TechnipFMC is "heavily discounted due to its subsea exposure and poor execution in the past," Value Investor Research writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.