U.S. crude supply fell 8.1M barrels last week, API says
Jun. 29, 2021 5:10 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), CL1:COMUSO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor57 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 8.15M barrels of oil for the week ended June 25.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.42M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 428K barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.32M barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 4.7M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- August WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently was at $73.45/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $72.98/bbl.
- USO +0.1% after-hours.