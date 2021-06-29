McEwen seeking copper partner to take advantage of higher prices
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) is in talks to sell a stake in a copper project in Argentina as part of a proposal that could see part of the project sold privately and then taken public, Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen tells Bloomberg.
- McEwen describes Los Azules in San Juan province as "one of the larger undeveloped copper projects in the world not owned by a major," with potentially more than 200K metric tons of annual production and a valuation topping $5B at today's higher copper prices.
- He expects to have a decision on the strategy for the project in the next month, adding that the would-be partner has the capability to take it through to production.
- "Gold has been a laggard in terms of price appreciation, but it's just a matter of time before it resumes its historic role as a place to put your money to protect its value," McEwen also says.
- Gold someday could hit $5K/oz., McEwen says, but the yellow metal settled today below $1,750 at its lowest since mid-April.