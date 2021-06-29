Oasis Petroleum rated Overweight at Piper Sandler on return-focused model
Jun. 29, 2021 12:34 PM ETOasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)OASBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Oasis Petroleum (OAS +4%) rallies as Piper Sandler initiates coverage at Overweight with a $115 price target as a Bakken shale pure play with a commitment to a shareholder return focused business model.
- Piper Sandler's analyst Hanwen Chang thinks "the return to a single-basin operating model plays to Oasis' strengths, as it enables the company to fully take advantage of its scale and size in the Bakken."
- Oasis is "in a strong position to capitalize on upcoming value enhancing opportunities in terms of basin consolidation," Chang writes, expecting the company will generate more than $1B in free cash flow over the next three years.
- Oasis shares fell sharply yesterday after Oasis Midstream Partners launched a public offering of more than 3.6M common units.