Battery nickel supply strained by strike at Vale's Sudbury operation

Jun. 29, 2021 12:49 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • A strike at Vale's (VALE +1.6%) Sudbury operations in Ontario is taxing a nickel market which is key to powering electric vehicles, Bloomberg reports, after production was halted when unionized workers went on strike on June 1.
  • Sudbury is one of the world's few producers of nickel pellet, a form used to produce alloys for aerospace, electronic and nuclear industries, and the disruption is driving consumers to tap battery-grade nickel briquette as an alternative.
  • The shift is increasing competition for briquette, whose inventories reportedly have fallen 9% since a peak in April and are now at the lowest in more than a year.
  • Since the Vale strike began, the premium on briquette has risen 24% and U.S. prices on June 22 hit their highest level since November 2019, according to Fastmarkets data.
  • Separately, Vale says it plans to invest C$150M to extend current mining activities at its Thompson operations in Manitoba by 10 years.
  • Vale recently announced plans to spend $4B-$6B by 2030 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
