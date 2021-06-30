Digital advertising verification firm Integral Ad Science prices 15M-share IPO above range at $18

Jun. 30, 2021 2:43 AM ETIntegral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)IASBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Light Bulbs Concept
EtiAmmos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Integral Ad Science (IAS) has priced its IPO of 15M common shares at $18/share, above prior price range of $15-$17.
  • Expected gross proceeds are ~$270M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.25M shares.
  • Trading commences June 30.
  • Closing date is July 2.
  • Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of IAS's borrowings under its senior secured credit agreement.
  • Integral Ad Science with its cloud-based technology platform and actionable insights, delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
  • IAS ensures that ads are viewable, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization.
  • The company has an attractive financial profile with a combination of growth and profitability. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, IAS generated net loss of $2.8M, representing a 81% reduction over prior year. Adjusted EBITDA improved from $6.7M to $18.8M in 2021 , representing 181% increase Y/Y.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into IPO and stated, "IAS is accelerating its growth trajectory, has achieved operating breakeven and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth consideration."
  • Previously (June 21): Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. sets IPO valuing ad-verification firm at $2.2B+
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.