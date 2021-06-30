Digital advertising verification firm Integral Ad Science prices 15M-share IPO above range at $18
Jun. 30, 2021
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) has priced its IPO of 15M common shares at $18/share, above prior price range of $15-$17.
- Expected gross proceeds are ~$270M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.25M shares.
- Trading commences June 30.
- Closing date is July 2.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of IAS's borrowings under its senior secured credit agreement.
- Integral Ad Science with its cloud-based technology platform and actionable insights, delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
- IAS ensures that ads are viewable, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization.
- The company has an attractive financial profile with a combination of growth and profitability. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, IAS generated net loss of $2.8M, representing a 81% reduction over prior year. Adjusted EBITDA improved from $6.7M to $18.8M in 2021 , representing 181% increase Y/Y.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into IPO and stated, "IAS is accelerating its growth trajectory, has achieved operating breakeven and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth consideration."
