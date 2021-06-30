Enlight agrees to buy 90% stake in Clēnera for $433M

Jun. 30, 2021 5:56 AM ETEnlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLTF)ENLTFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Book about Merger And Acquisitions M&A on a desk.
designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enlight (OTCPK:ENLTF) through a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, has agreed to buy ~90% equity stake in US solar and storage developer Clēnera, for $433M, , while Clēnera's founders, Jason Ellsworth and Adam Pishl will retain 10% of Clēnera's shares.
  • The consideration will be divided between upfront payments of $158m, and future performance-based payments.
  • Clēnera is based in Boise, Idaho and is now actively developing a portfolio of 12 GWdc solar and 5.5 GWh of energy storage in 20 states.
  • The deal is expected to expand Enlight's development portfolio to over 16 GWdc of solar and wind, and 7.5 GWh of energy storage in 11 countries.
  • The combination of Enlight's international development and execution expertise and Clēnera's successful US development capabilities will result in substantial success in the growing US market.
