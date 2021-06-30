Spirent and Jio Platforms collaborate to accelerate 5G standalone core network
Jun. 30, 2021 6:24 AM ETSpirent Communications plc (SPMYY)SPMYYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spirent (OTCPK:SPMYY) and Jio Platforms announces a collaboration to validate its cloud-native 5G standalone core network for real-world workloads and traffic conditions using Spirent Landslide.
- Jio Platforms is an Indian tech company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Since April 2020, Reliance Industries has raised ~$21.0B by selling a 32.97% equity stake in Jio Platforms.
- Working closely with Spirent, Jio used Landslide to perform core network capacity tests, measure device data throughput, and model a wide variety of complex end-user behavioral call models and mobility scenarios.
- Landslide has successfully validated Jio’s cloud-native 5G core network for heavy signalling and data plane workloads using hardware acceleration technologies, as well as supporting fallback to LTE, while providing support for HD Voice over NR and also validated compliance to 3GPP functions.