Refinance demand dips as mortgage rates hit 2-month high
Jun. 30, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -6.9% vs. +2.1% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: -5.0% vs. +1.0% the previous week.
- Refinance Index: -8.0% vs. +3.0% the previous week
- 30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.20% vs. 3.18%.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps down 17% and refis down 15%.
- “Purchase applications for conventional loans declined last week to the lowest level since last May. Mortgage rates were volatile last week, as investors tried to gauge upcoming moves by the Federal Reserve amidst several divergent signals, including rising inflation, mixed job market data, strong consumer spending, and a supply-constrained housing market that has led to rapid home-price growth,” added Fratantoni.