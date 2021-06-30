U.S. Xpress Enterprises trades lower after BofA warns on margin pressure
Jun. 30, 2021 7:17 AM ETU.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America drops U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to a Neutral rating from Buy on concerns that the cost structure will weigh on margin gains.
- BofA expects rising costs and U.S. Xpress' decreased operational fleet to have a disproportionate impact on profitability in comparison to peers.
- Analyst Ken Hoexter: "We continue to believe in our 'stronger for longer' theme for the truckload market, as favorable demand conditions are met by constraints on capacity additions, given OEM production delays and driver shortages."
- Hoexter and team appreciate USX's efforts to transition to its future-focused Variant model, but notes that the company has warned that its elevated fixed cost structure will limit profit improvement in the interim. Questions are raised on if the USX strategy of doubling revenue in the next four years should instead be balanced on getting its Truckload operating margin out of the lower quartile of carriers.
- BofA's reduces its price objective on USX to $10 from $12, which works out 9X the 2022 EPS estimate.
- Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises are down 1.60% premarket to $9.25.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on USX of 2.72 ranks it 19th out of 23rd trucking stocks.