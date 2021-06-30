Royal Gold launches streaming deal for prospective Brazilian mine

Jun. 30, 2021

  • Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) +2.3% pre-market after saying it entered into a precious metals purchase agreement with Ero Gold for gold produced from the NX Gold Mine in Brazil.
  • Royal Gold will make a $100M advance payment and up to an additional $10M in payments depending on meeting success-based targets, in return for 25% of the gold produced from the mine until the delivery of 93K oz., and 10% thereafter.
  • Assuming Ero's 2021 gold production guidance from the NX mine of 34.5K-37.5K oz.s, Royal Gold anticipates gold deliveries over the eight months from May 1 will total ~6K oz.
