Royal Gold launches streaming deal for prospective Brazilian mine
Jun. 30, 2021 7:27 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)RGLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) +2.3% pre-market after saying it entered into a precious metals purchase agreement with Ero Gold for gold produced from the NX Gold Mine in Brazil.
- Royal Gold will make a $100M advance payment and up to an additional $10M in payments depending on meeting success-based targets, in return for 25% of the gold produced from the mine until the delivery of 93K oz., and 10% thereafter.
- Assuming Ero's 2021 gold production guidance from the NX mine of 34.5K-37.5K oz.s, Royal Gold anticipates gold deliveries over the eight months from May 1 will total ~6K oz.
- Royal Gold is a "solid steamer" whose share price is getting cheaper, Fun Trading writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.