Easterly Government lifts 2021 guidance on rapid acquisition pace
Jun. 30, 2021 7:36 AM ETEasterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)DEABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) boosts guidance for 2021 as the REIT sees "the opportunity for accelerated growth" after it stepped up its transactions year-to-date, said CEO William C. Trimble III.
- Boosts 2021 FFO per share guidance to $1.30-$1.32 from $1.28-$1.30; compares with consensus estimate of $1.30.
- Now expects $300M targeted acquisition volume from $200M previously.
- DEA consensus FFO estimate continues to climb and stands at $1.37 for FY2023; estimates for 2025 and 2026 only contain one analyst estimate each. See chart below.
