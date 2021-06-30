Easterly Government lifts 2021 guidance on rapid acquisition pace

  • Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) boosts guidance for 2021 as the REIT sees "the opportunity for accelerated growth" after it stepped up its transactions year-to-date, said CEO William C. Trimble III.
  • Boosts 2021 FFO per share guidance to $1.30-$1.32 from $1.28-$1.30; compares with consensus estimate of $1.30.
  • Now expects $300M targeted acquisition volume from $200M previously.
  • DEA consensus FFO estimate continues to climb and stands at $1.37 for FY2023; estimates for 2025 and 2026 only contain one analyst estimate each. See chart below.
