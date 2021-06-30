Axcella initiates mid-stage AXA1665 overt hepatic encephalopathy study
Jun. 30, 2021 7:37 AM ETAxcella Health Inc. (AXLA)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Axcella (NASDAQ:AXLA) has activated initial clinical sites and patient screening for its global Phase 2 clinical trial of AXA1665 for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE), one of the most common complications of cirrhosis.
- The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center investigation will evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1665 in patients who have experienced at least one prior OHE event and have neurocognitive dysfunction at screening.
- About 150 patients on lactulose ± rifaximin (stratified by rifaximin use) will be randomized 1:1 to receive either 53.8 grams per day of AXA1665 or a calorie-matched placebo in three divided doses for 24 weeks, with a four-week safety follow-up period.
- The trial will have a primary endpoint assessing the proportion of patients with a ≥2 point increase in the psychometric hepatic encephalopathy score (PHES) after the 24-week treatment period.