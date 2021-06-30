SMG Industries expands terminal and new business unit in Houston
Jun. 30, 2021 7:45 AM ETSMG Industries Inc. (SMGI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SMG Industries (OTCQB:SMGI) created a new wholly-owned subsidiary, 5J Transportation for expanding its recently leased 46-acre terminal facility located in east Houston, Texas.
- The subsidiary was formed to capture higher-frequency, recurring jobs compared to big heavy haul engineered projects that have longer sales cycles.
- 5J Transportation now employs 38 new owner/operator drivers at its new terminal, increasing the driver pool by ~15%; it has several new international customers enjoying storage and handling services provided at this facility.
- "Additionally, we now have ready access to the high volumes of container ship traffic with our proximity to the Port of Houston. This location has allowed us to attract drivers which are in high industry demand and added growth from major new customers. The company’s current monthly revenues at this facility illustrate an estimated $6M in added annual revenues from this expansion," CEO Mr. Jeffrey Martini commented.
- Q2 prelim revenue is expected to be reported on or before July 13.