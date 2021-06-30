The Dixie Group gains on signing agreement in principle for sale of commercial business

Jun. 30, 2021 7:48 AM ETThe Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN)DXYNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) +3.4% premarket, has inked an agreement in principle for the sale of its commercial business to Mannington Mills, Inc.
  • Terms and conditions have yet to be finalized.
  • Mannington would buy the AtlasMasland business, including certain tufting machines, other equipment and inventories.
  • As transition will take several months to complete, Dixie will continue to manufacture goods for Mannington while they relocate tufting machines and other equipment to their facilities in Calhoun, Georgia.
  • The company is investing in additional tufting and cabling equipment for the Atmore plant.
