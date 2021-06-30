COVID likely to remain controlled, but we'll never get to zero - Gottlieb
Jun. 30, 2021 8:53 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)PFEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor47 Comments
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner at the Food and Drug Administration and a current member of the board at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), said Wednesday that COVID transmissions will likely remain under control in most parts of the country this fall, though some pockets of outbreaks might require a more aggressive response.
- Gottlieb told CNBC that the right response to the current spread of COVID is to encourage further vaccinations, as the Delta variant will become the dominant strain of the disease in the U.S.
- The former FDA commissioner advocated a more grassroots approach to vaccinations, with shots given in doctor's offices. He said that the country has relied too heavily on a top-down approach so far.
- Overall, Gottlieb said that COVID will likely become an endemic disease and that the U.S. will never reach a goal of "zero COVID."
- He argued that the overall risk to the population has been reduced due to vaccinations, though boosters might be necessary for more vulnerable parts of the population this fall.
- Looking ahead, Gottlieb called for a response to the virus that was more "reactive" rather than proactive.
- He predicted that a nationwide mask mandate wouldn't be necessary in response to the Delta variant but thought the country would largely see a "regionalized approach to mitigation this fall."