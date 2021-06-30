U.S. to launch environmental review for wind project offshore Connecticut
Jun. 30, 2021 8:05 AM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)AGR, IBDRY, IBDSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) says the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has issued a notice of intent to proceed with an environmental impact study for the Park City wind project, the company's second joint venture offshore wind project.
- Park City Wind, the first phase of the Vineyard Wind project, is designed to produce 804 MW of power to Connecticut, helping the state meet its goal of having 2,000 MW of offshore wind energy by 2030.
- The NOI initiates a 30-day public comment period to define the scope of the EIS, the major permitting study required for project approval.
- The project would be the first major offshore wind farm in federal waters.
- Vineyard Wind's completion would be a key step in achieving President Biden's goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade.