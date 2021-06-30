PulteGroup stock slips 1.9% after Goldman downgrades to Neutral
Jun. 30, 2021
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock falls 1.9% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari downgrades the homebuilder to Neutral from Buy as much of the upside from its strategy's benefits are already reflected in its valuation.
- Likes Pulte's leveraging of strength in demand across products and price point while staying focused on maximizing returns.
- Sees upside to its peer-leading ROE limited over the next several quarters as it works through its extended backlog and seeks to add inventory.
- Trims price target to $62 from $69.
- Maklari's Neutral take on PHM contrasts with the Very Bullish Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 6 Neutral).
- YTD, PHM's total return of ~30% moderates from 45% in May as did the total return of rival homebuilders DHI, KBH, and LEN, which all exceed the 15% YTD total return of the S&P 500 as seen in the chart below.
- In May, SA contributor Sigma Evaluation considers PHM a health company at a reasonable price.