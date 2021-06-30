PulteGroup stock slips 1.9% after Goldman downgrades to Neutral

Jun. 30, 2021 8:06 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)PHMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Pulte Homes To Buy Rival Homemaker Centex Corp.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock falls 1.9% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari downgrades the homebuilder to Neutral from Buy as much of the upside from its strategy's benefits are already reflected in its valuation.
  • Likes Pulte's leveraging of strength in demand across products and price point while staying focused on maximizing returns.
  • Sees upside to its peer-leading ROE limited over the next several quarters as it works through its extended backlog and seeks to add inventory.
  • Trims price target to $62 from $69.
  • Maklari's Neutral take on PHM contrasts with the Very Bullish Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 6 Neutral).
  • YTD, PHM's total return of ~30% moderates from 45% in May as did the total return of rival homebuilders DHI, KBH, and LEN, which all exceed the 15% YTD total return of the S&P 500 as seen in the chart below.
  • In May, SA contributor Sigma Evaluation considers PHM a health company at a reasonable price.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.