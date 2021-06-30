Bed Bath & Beyond swings wildly as earnings digested
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shoots higher in early trading after the retailer tops FQ1 sales estimates.
- Bed Bath & Beyond reports core sales growth of 73% and comparable sales growth of 86% against the soft pandemic comparable from a year ago. Comparable sales for the total enterprise were up 3% in comparison to Q1 of 2019.
- The buybuy BABY banner continued to deliver positive sales growth with sales increasing more than 20%, led by 50% growth in the digital channel.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved to $86M, primarily due to higher sales and adjusted gross margin expansion, which were partially offset by incremental marketing investments to support the "Home, Happier" campaign as well as the initial launches of the company's Owned Brands.
- Looking ahead, BBBY raises comparable sales expectations for FQ2-FQ4 to the low-single digit growth range vs. prior guidance for flat comparable sales growth. Sales of $8.2B to $8.4B are anticipated for the full year vs. $8.0B to $8.4B prior view and $8.16B consensus.
- Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are down 0.97% after an initial +8% jump following the earnings report.