Orla Mining raises US$35M in non-brokered financing
Jun. 30, 2021 8:12 AM ETOrla Mining Ltd. (ORLA)ORLABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Orla Mining (NYSE:ORLA) announces a non-brokered prospectus financing consisting of 9,085,263 common shares priced at C$4.75/ share for total gross proceeds of $35M (~C$43.16M).
- The Offering has been subscribed to by accredited investors under applicable securities laws, including a large institutional investor, Pierre Lassonde, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, and Trinity Capital Partners Corporation.
- Net proceeds to be used for development activities at the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project and at the Cerro Quema Oxide Gold Project, exploration activities, technical studies on the Camino Rojo Sulphide Project, and for general corporate purposes.
- The Offering is expected to close on or about July 14, 2021.