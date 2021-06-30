Histogen initiates HST 003 phase 1/2 trial for knee cartilage regeneration
Jun. 30, 2021 8:11 AM ETHistogen Inc. (HSTO)HSTOBy: SA News Team
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) announces the initiation of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST 003 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix (hECM:HST 003) in knee cartilage regeneration.
- The matrix is implanted within microfracture interstices and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure.
- Primary and secondary endpoints will include safety assessments, MRI to evaluate cartilage regeneration, and Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS) and International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC) scores to evaluate pain and joint function.