Capri Holdings tips off potential M&A interest at investor event
Jun. 30, 2021 8:19 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America updates on Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) after taking in the company's analyst day event yesterday.
- Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson lifts FY21 EPS estimate on Capri to $3.92 and takes the FY22 EPS estimate to $4.97.
- Hutchinson notes that Capri expects to hit long-term targets of 20% operating margins through higher gross margin and sales leverage on fixed costs." If sales beat, management intends to heavily reinvest into marketing to fuel growth. It will reduce net debt but is also open to acquiring a European luxury retailer in the near future," she reports back.
- BofA boosts its price objective on Capri to $62, while keeping a Neutral rating as it sees more compelling upside elsewhere.
