Seagate upgraded at Barclays on improving market demand
Jun. 30, 2021 8:21 AM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)WDC, STXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- With the improving HDD market offsetting the continuing overhangs, Barclays upgrades Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) to Equal Weight and maintains the $85 price target.
- The firm raises its 2021 HDD unit estimate by 4% to 259M and 2022E up a slight 0.1% to 231M. The increases were driven by raised expectations for the Mobile Compute vertical.
- Barclays models a 76% increase in Consumer HDD average selling prices in CY21 due to the Chia crypto demand, partially offset by continued Data Center ASP declines.
- The firm does see continued material overhang in "Huawei sales, fading crypto exposure, and large shareholder selling."
- Seagate shares are up 0.8% pre-market to $88.40.
- Seagate and peer Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) have rallied recently on the tailwind from Chia, which is mined with unused storage.