DiDi Global’s hot IPO officially prices at $14/share, valuing ‘Uber of China’ at $67B+ (update)

  • Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), known as the “Uber of China,” officially announced Wednesday that its hot IPO priced at $14 a share, raising $4.4B and valuing the company at more than $60B.
  • Plans call for the firm’s shares to start trading later Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DIDI.”
  • The company announced that it sold 316.8M American Depositary Shares at the top of an expected $13-$14/share initial public offering price.
  • DIDI also granted underwriters the option to buy as many as 47.5M additional ADSs for overallotments.
  • Each ADS represents 0.25 Class A ordinary shares. Company insiders also hold Class B shares with extra voting rights that will give them a majority of the voting power.
  • All told, DIDI expects to have about 1.08B Class A shares and 11.73M Class B ones following the IPO. That will rise to about 1.09B Class A shares if underwriters exercise all overallotments.
  • Assuming Class A and B shares carry the same price, that will value the company at more than $67B on a non-diluted basis.
  • DiDi is known as the “Uber of China” because it operates a popular ride-hailing service in the Asian nation.
  • In fact, the company actually bought Uber’s Chinese division in 2016, making Uber (NYSE:UBER) one of the company’s major pre-IPO shareholders. Other major pre-IPO investors include the Softbank Vision Fund and Chinese giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).
  • However, Seeking Alpha contributor David Trainer recently issued a bearish thesis for the stock, arguing that DiDi is “a bad ride for investors.”
