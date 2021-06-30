Shopify defended by analysts after disappointment over Unite event

Jun. 30, 2021 8:37 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)SHOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor70 Comments

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is being defended by several research firms after the company's Unite 2021 event disappointed some investors.
  • Loop Capital reiterates a Buy rating on SHOP and increases its price target raised to $1,600 from $1,400. Analyst Anthony Chukumba says he left the conference feeling more confident about the future growth of the Shopify ecosystem and expects that the revenue-sharing model change will attract more partners.
  • Meanwhile, RBC Capital boosts its price target on Shopify to $1,700 from $1,500. Despite the apparent disappointment by some investors in the Shopify Unite conference, the firm thinks Shopify's top priority is creating a robust developer ecosystem with an eye on the long-term total addressable market.
  • Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Shopify. The firm thinks Shopify eliminating the revenue sharing on the first million dollars generated by app developers will strengthen the ecosystem.
  • Read a breakdown on some of Shopify's new announcements.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.