Shopify defended by analysts after disappointment over Unite event
Jun. 30, 2021 8:37 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)SHOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor70 Comments
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is being defended by several research firms after the company's Unite 2021 event disappointed some investors.
- Loop Capital reiterates a Buy rating on SHOP and increases its price target raised to $1,600 from $1,400. Analyst Anthony Chukumba says he left the conference feeling more confident about the future growth of the Shopify ecosystem and expects that the revenue-sharing model change will attract more partners.
- Meanwhile, RBC Capital boosts its price target on Shopify to $1,700 from $1,500. Despite the apparent disappointment by some investors in the Shopify Unite conference, the firm thinks Shopify's top priority is creating a robust developer ecosystem with an eye on the long-term total addressable market.
- Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Shopify. The firm thinks Shopify eliminating the revenue sharing on the first million dollars generated by app developers will strengthen the ecosystem.
- Read a breakdown on some of Shopify's new announcements.