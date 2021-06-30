Quad gains on divesting QuadExpress 3PL logistics business to Mullen group for $40M
- To optimize product and service portfolio, Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) +4.5% premarket, has sold its QuadExpress third-party logistics (3PL) business to Mullen Group (OTC:MLLGF) for $40M on a cash free, debt free basis.
- The transaction closed on June 30, 2021.
- Quad will use the proceeds to pay down debt and improve its debt leverage ratio as part of a continuing focus on returning to its preferred long-term targeted leverage range of 2-2.5x.
- “We continue to evaluate our collection of assets with a focus on long-term value creation and strategic fit,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO of Quad. “ We know QuadExpress will benefit from being part of Mullen Group, which is a like-focused company dedicated to superior logistics services. We will benefit, too, through an ongoing relationship with QuadExpress, which will serve as a preferred broker for our dedicated in-house transportation and logistics division.”
- Quad acquired QuadExpress (formerly QWExpress) in July 2010 as part of the Worldcolor acquisition.