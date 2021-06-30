Pacific Ventures Group records $3.6M monthly revenue for April an increase of 91% Y/Y
Jun. 30, 2021 8:46 AM ETPacific Ventures Group, Inc. (PACV)PACVBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pacific Ventures Group (OTCPK:PACV) reports ~$3.6M revenue for April 2021, as California continues to lift restrictions, the company is seeing an increase in sales of 91% over April 2020.
- Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled with our April results, as we continue to see an increase in business as restrictions lift in California. Past customers returning and new customers accelerating their business are both contributing to the success. This 91% growth to $3.6 million revenue for April alone compares very favorably to the $2.7 million revenue in March 2021 and $7.3 million for the entire first quarter of 2021."