  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) stock gains 2.5% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari upgrades the maker of building products to Buy from Neutral as a good chunk of its revenue aligns with the accelerating professional repair and renovation market.
  • Notes that 65%+ of MAS's plumbing revenue and 40%+ of its overall revenue are aligned with the pro-R&R market, which will partially offset tough DIY comps as it laps COVID-related shutdowns from a year ago.
  • "The tight construction labor market is also likely to extend backlogs, supporting volumes through 2022," Maklari writes in a note to clients. "This, along with pricing and cost improvements should benefit results."
  • Lifts price target to $73 from $71.
  • Overall, she sees home improvement spending remaining above pre-pandemic levels going forward. Other Buy-rated stocks in the sector are AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK), Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG); expects Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to underperform.
  • Maklari's Buy rating comes in more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 12 Neutral).
  • YTD, Masco's total return, at 6.5%, lags the S&P 500 (+15%), OC (+29%), WHR (+22%), LEG (+18%) and AZEK (+10%) as seen in chart below.
  • SA contributor Peter F. Way, also bullish on MAS, points out that market makers consider the stock a good bet.
