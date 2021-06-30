Constellation Brands gains after beer trends impress
Jun. 30, 2021 8:48 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cowen reiterates an Outperform rating on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) after the company topped revenue estimates on strong top line beer trends.
- Analyst Vivien Azer: "Beer depletions were up 10.7%, which we think exceeded investor expectations fairly meaningfully. Even when adjusted for one extra selling day, beer depletions were up nearly 10%, as off-premise demand remained strong and the on-premise begins to re-open."
- Azer expected EBIT margin pressure in the quarter, but notes the beer segment delivered 16% operating income growth. She calls that encouraging as pricing and SG&A leverage offset cost inflation and higher marketing investments.
- Importantly, Constellation Brands plans to repurchase $1.0B in shares in FY22 and another $1.5B in FY23. That pushes up full year EPS guidance to $10.00 to $10.30.
- Shares of Constellation Brands are up 0.97% premarket after the mixed FQ1 report.