NCR teams with NYDIG to offer bitcoin purchases to bank customers

Jun. 30, 2021

  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) is teaming up with digital asset management company NYDIG to allow 650 U.S. banks to offer bitcoin purchases to their customers.
  • The financial institutions include First Citizens Bank in North Carolina and Bay Federal Credit Union in California.
  • The purchases will be done through apps and banks don't need to take on the risk of holding the cryptocurrencies since NYDIG will provide the custody services.
  • The setup keeps customers acting within their own bank accounts rather than transferring the money to an outside crypto exchange.
  • Source: Forbes.
  • NCR shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $46.
  • Last week, Fiserv announced its own partnership with NYDIG to bring bitcoin transactions to bank accounts.
