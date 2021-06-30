NCR teams with NYDIG to offer bitcoin purchases to bank customers
Jun. 30, 2021 8:50 AM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)NCRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) is teaming up with digital asset management company NYDIG to allow 650 U.S. banks to offer bitcoin purchases to their customers.
- The financial institutions include First Citizens Bank in North Carolina and Bay Federal Credit Union in California.
- The purchases will be done through apps and banks don't need to take on the risk of holding the cryptocurrencies since NYDIG will provide the custody services.
- The setup keeps customers acting within their own bank accounts rather than transferring the money to an outside crypto exchange.
- Source: Forbes.
- NCR shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $46.
- Last week, Fiserv announced its own partnership with NYDIG to bring bitcoin transactions to bank accounts.