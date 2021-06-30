Pop Culture Group prices initial public offering of ordinary shares

Jun. 30, 2021 8:50 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Pop Culture Group Co. (CPOP) has priced its initial public offering of 6,200,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at $6.00 a share, with expected gross proceeds of $37.2M.
  • Underwriters have a 45-day option to buy an additional 930,000 Class A Ordinary Shares.
  • Closing date is on or about July 2, 2021.
  • The company has gained approval to list its Class A Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Global Market, with trading slated to commence on June 30, 2021 under the symbol "CPOP."
  • Proceeds will be used to develop and operate online content, create derivative works of hip-hop intellectual properties and establish a street dance training business.
