ConocoPhillips cuts capex, operating cost guidance; ups stock buybacks by $1B
Jun. 30, 2021 8:50 AM ET ConocoPhillips (COP)
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +1.1% pre-market after saying it plans to increase stock buybacks this year by $1B and lowers guidance for FY 2021 capital spending and adjusted operating cost.
- The company's additional planned buybacks would bring total planned distributions for the year to ~$6B, or 7% of current market cap.
- Citing stronger than forecast business execution, Conoco is cutting its full-year capex and adjusted operating cost guidance by $200M and $100M, respectively.
- Conoco anticipates cash from operations of ~$145B and free cash flow of ~$70B over its 10-year plan period.
- The company also raises expected synergies savings from its deal to buy Concho Resources to $1B annually, compared with its previous forecast of $750M.
- ConocoPhillips closed its purchase of Permian basin-focused Concho Resources for ~$10B in January.