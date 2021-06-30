Cadiz prices $50M depositary shares offering
Jun. 30, 2021 Cadiz Inc. (CDZI)
- Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) has priced its public offering of 2M depositary shares at $25.00/share, raising gross proceeds of $50M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 300K shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness, fund the segregated dividend account, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The Company's depositary shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CDZIA" within 30 business days of the closing date of this offering, if approved.
- Closing date is July 2.
