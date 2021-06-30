Covetrus to acquire veterinary wellness platform VCP
- Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VCP, a veterinary wellness platform.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- VCP is a leading platform in veterinary wellness plan administration, serving ~1,000 veterinary practices, with over 350,000 pets currently benefiting from wellness plans enabled by VCP.
- The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Covetrus' previously announced 2021 financial guidance.
- Ben Wolin, Covetrus president and CEO: “Covetrus is strategically positioned to help veterinarians deliver proactive and holistic healthcare via membership programs with a seamless integration into our leading practice management and prescription management solutions. By adding VCP’s technology to our software portfolio, we’re making wellness truly accessible for both practices and pet parents, which is key to helping veterinarians strengthen their relationships with their clients, improve clinical quality and extend affordable care.”
- The acquisition is expected to close in Q3, subject to customary closing conditions.