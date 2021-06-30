Altimmune price targets lowered, Tilray’s next move predicted at BofA - in today's analyst action
Jun. 30, 2021 8:55 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), REGN, TLRY, ALTREGN, TLRY, ARQT, POAI, ABBV, ALTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor15 Comments
Altimmune draws lower price targets on Wall Street after setback
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) has extended the post-market losses in early hours today with a ~30.3% loss in the pre-market after the company announced an end to its AdCOVID COVID-19 vaccine development program.
- In reaction, several analysts have slashed their price target on the stock. Jefferies analyst Kelechi Chikere with a buy rating, calls the decision to discontinue the trial “a disappointment but a prudent move,” pointing to the top-line data and the company’s early-stage assets. The price target dropped by ~41.7% to ~$14.00 per share implies a ~11.9% downside.
- Meanwhile, highlighting that the company has a big value driver in liver disorders and obesity with ALT-801, Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi notes that the investors did not have much confidence in Altimmune’s vaccine program. Rahimi has an overweight rating on the stock and the price target lowered by ~80.0% to $16.00 per share indicates ~0.6% premium.
- Several days ago, Altimmune announced the results from a 6-week interim analysis of its ongoing Phase 1 trial for ALT-801 in overweight and obese volunteers.
AbbVie rating unchanged at BofA despite Rinvoq success in ulcerative colitis
- Yesterday, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced that its late-stage trial for JAK inhibitor upadacitinib (Rinvoq) in ulcerative colitis (UC) met the primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Despite the clarity over its efficacy, “there is continued debate over the safety of the drug,” Bank of America analysts led by Geoff Meacham noted in their comments over the outcome.
- Despite their market presence and ability to gain FDA approvals, with negative headlines and FDA restrictions, the drug class could face challenges in gaining market share in a competitive market, the team argues.
- With AbbVie relying on Skyrizi and Rinvoq to face the patent cliff of Humira in 2023, “a weakened Rinvoq would fundamentally undermine the growth story,” according to analysts who maintain the neutral rating and $113.00 per share target on the stock implying a premium of ~0.6%.
- For more context, in January, Pfizer’s JAK inhibitor XELJANZ (tofacitinib) approved for rheumatoid arthritis in the U.S. failed in a post-marketing safety study.
Predictive Oncology jumps on Bullish call from H.C. Wainwright
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) focused on personalized cancer therapies has added ~17.3% in the pre-market after H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiated the coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a $5.00 per share target implying a premium of ~380.3%.
- Bernardino sees the company as a potential disruptive AI force in the tumor space and highlights the prospects of its AI-driven drug discovery platform, PeDAL, and High Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography (HSC) screening platform.
- Meanwhile, with a Very Bullish view on the stock, Seeking Alpha contributor Ari Zoldan argues that Predictive Oncology could be undervalued if the firm can form large or several collaborations in drug development.
Arcutis initiated buy at Mizuho on potential of roflumilast cream
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) has added ~2.3% in the pre-market after Mizuho analyst Uy Ear initiated the coverage with a buy recommendation citing a “blockbuster potential” for roflumilast, the company’s experimental topical therapy for plaque psoriasis.
- Citing a survey of dermatologists, the analyst points to a “best-in-class profile” for roflumilast across three key indications with large markets namely, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis.
- Ear projects $1.4B in revenue for the therapy in 2030, which could expand to more than $2.0B as the clinical programs advance. The price target of $58.00 per share implies a premium of ~124.5%. In H2 2021, Arcutis anticipates filing a marketing application for roflumilast in plaque psoriasis.
Tilray seems “preparing for eventual US entry”: BofA
- Yesterday, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced a Special Meeting of its stockholders to seek shareholder approval for several proposals, including a potential increase in the authorized issuable shares to 990M from 743M.
- Noting that only about a tenth of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors, Bank of America analyst Heather Balsky highlights the challenges of the company to gather support for the vote.
- However, the move aimed to add an estimated $4.5B of war chest indicates Tilray’s preparations for the eventual legalization of cannabis in the U.S., the analyst wrote reiterating the buy rating and $21.50 per share target to indicate an upside of ~20.4%.
- In April, Bank of America reaffirmed the buy ratings on Tilray and Canopy Growth citing their ability to enter the U.S. market in the event of federal legalization of cannabis.
Regeneron’s pipeline is underappreciated: H.C. Wainwright
- Concerns over the competition on Eylea and Dupixent marketed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) are overblown and the investors have underappreciated the company’s pipeline, says H.C. Wainwright initiating the coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
- “While Eylea will continue to face competition from biosimilars, long-acting implants, and novel therapies, it is our view that investors are overly negative about its ongoing contribution to the company’s top and bottom lines,” the analyst Michael King wrote.
- The firm estimates a $703.00 per share target on Regeneron to imply a premium of ~28.8%. Trading at a forward P/E of ~11.5x, the stock looks to reflect only patent overhang on Eylea without any consideration on the company’s current and future growth, argues Seeking Alpha contributor Adam Ebbinghouse with a Very Bullish view on Regeneron.
All share price moves are calculated based on the market close unless otherwise stated.